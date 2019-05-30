Jewish Senior Life, one of the top nonprofit employers in Rochester, honored 93 employees for milestone work anniversaries at its annual service awards luncheon.

Among those honored included Donald Griffin for 40 years of service.

“The wide variety of different positions I’ve held and the many changes to our campus that have happened over the years has certainly kept things interesting,’’ said Griffin.

Other notable honors were 30-year employees Arlene Belicove, admissions coordinator; and Elizabeth Nally, massage therapist.

“The dedication to our residents and patients is evident in all that our employees do. We are proud to honor these employees for their commitment and years of service,” said Emy Giacalone, senior vice president human resources/staff and OD of Jewish Senior Life. “We are proud of their milestone achievements and we are grateful every day for their service and contributions to our residents.”