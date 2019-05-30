Owen Guest, 13, was last seen leaving home after an argument with his parents

The Ontario County Sheriff's Office is requesting information as to the whereabouts of a 13-year-old from Phelps who was last seen walking away from his home at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Owen Guest is 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds, Asian with brown eyes, black hair and light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black athletic pants, sneakers and glasses. He was last seen walking away from his home in the village of Phelps after an argument with his parents. He did not take his cell phone or bike and is believed to still be on foot.

If you have information about Owen, please call the sheriff's office, toll-free, at 800-394-4560.