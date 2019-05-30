The sheer volume of documents involved in the case against the developer has moved the hearing into next year

ROCHESTER — There are so many documents involved in the case against mega-developer Bob Morgan, the next hearing in federal court is not until April 1, 2020.

Morgan, along with his son Todd Morgan, former Morgan Management financial director Mike Tremiti and broker Frank Giacobbe, are accused in a 114-count federal indictment. Not every defendant is charged with every count.

The charges accused the defendants of lying and forging documents to inflate the value of some Morgan properties in order to get larger bank loans. Bob Morgan is also accused of inflating storm damage to some of his properties in order to get a larger insurance reimbursement.

The lawyers for Morgan and the other defendants met with the federal judge in Buffalo Wednesday morning. The lawyer for Todd Morgan, David Rothenberg, told News 10NBC that the U.S. Attorney's Office must hand over all of its evidence on July 31.

The defense motions are due Jan. 31, 2020. The lawyers and defendants are scheduled to be in federal court in Buffalo to argue the motions on April 1, 2020.

Rothenberg said the scheduling is a "reflection of the number of volume of documents."

"There are more than a million documents already," Rothenberg said. "And more to come."

Last week, the Morgans, Tremiti and Giacobbe pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The indictment came a week after Scott Cresswell, the former COO of Morgan Management, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Mortgage broker Patrick Ogiony and Morgan's nephew Kevin Morgan, a vice president at the company, both admitted to conspiracy to commit bank fraud last year.

Morgan has been involved in several high-profile developments throughout the region, including Pinnacle North in Canandaigua.