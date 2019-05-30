There he goes again. From the moment Donald Trump came down the escalator in Trump Tower and discovered that labeling Mexican immigrants as “criminals and rapists” resonated with what came to be known as his “base,” he has returned to this core issue of his time-and-time again. He does this whenever he needs a distraction from the torrent of bad news and criticism directed his way and also when he feels the need to arouse his base.

His recent so-called comprehensive immigration plan, which is nowhere close to comprehensive, does not fix our broken immigration system, and makes a flawed regime much worse and heartless in the extreme.

It is silent about a path to citizenship for “Dreamers,” the 1 million or so people now in limbo who were brought to this country as small children. It says nothing about a path to citizenship for the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants who are already here.

It takes an already highly restrictive asylum process that the Trump administration has targeted for death by a thousand cuts and renders it even more restrictive. One of the students in my citizenship class, a hard-working woman from El Salvador legally here on a green card, can neither read nor write in either Spanish or English because she has never been to school for even one day. The reason being that it was so dangerous in her town that going out of her house was to flirt with death at the hands of gangs and militias. She came here many years ago, was granted asylum and works 65 hours a week at a low-paying job. Under Trump’s proposal, deserving people like her would have no chance at asylum.

Trump’s plan dramatically decreases the number of immigrants who come here to join family members in favor of well-to-do foreigners who can bring new money or skills into the country. This ignores that the vast majority of “ordinary” immigrants have much-in-demand skills such as industriousness, loyalty, a capacity for hard work and willingness to do whatever it takes to support their families — cut grass, harvest fruit and vegetables, pick up trash and perform other low-level jobs. These are also valuable skills, as Americans will soon discover if these people are kept out or sent home. Even those working low-wage jobs repatriate money to their desperate relatives in their home countries.

They are just the kind of new Americans we should value. Trump certainly did when he hired thousands of undocumented people to work in his failed casinos and failing golf courses. He understood their work ethic then. He still does, but it is much more politically convenient today to trash them.

Trump also sees no need to fix the flawed Immigration Judge recruitment and hiring process that permits an unacceptable number of poorly qualified and sometimes highly biased judges to be appointed.

Topping it off, Trump wants his wall that we are still waiting for Mexico to pay for to be painted black so that it will absorb the sun’s heat and scald immigrants who touch it. He also wants to put spikes on top to make them bleed.

This non-plan plan makes a mockery of both immigration reform and the White House planning process.

Nancy Pelosi, however, was wrong to dismiss Trump’s plan as “dead on arrival” at Capitol Hill without proposing something better. She and her Democratic colleagues should use the opportunity Trump presents to craft a comprehensive counter-proposal that balances border security with compassion, societal needs and a well-thought out and funded initiative that encourages Northern Triangle (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador) residents to stay home. It’s time for the Democrats to put bills in place that, while guaranteed to be shot down by the sycophantic Senate majority, will be there when it is time to install a new administration and Congress.

Canandaigua Academy graduate Richard Hermann is a law professor, legal blogger, author of seven books and part-time resident of the Finger Lakes.