The Rochester-Finger Lakes Exhibition, a showcase for artists from western and central New York, will return to the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester for its 66th installment from June 16 through Sept. 15.

This year’s exhibit features work by 62 artists and juror Marilyn Zapf, assistant director and curator at the Center for Craft, an arts nonprofit headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Every two years, ROC-FLX showcases emerging and established artists from a 27-county region. The artists are eligible for cash awards, among them the $1,500 MAG Award, selected by the juror; Alice Koret Award, presented by museum docents; and Harris Popular Vote Award, selected by visitors during the first two weeks of the exhibition.

This year, artists are eligible for nine cash prizes totaling more than $6,000. The first eight will be announced on June 15 at the members’ opening party; the popular vote award will be announced on June 25.

Participating artists include Jennifer Hecker and Jappie King Black, of Brockport; Jeanne Beck, of Canandaigua; Ted Aub, of Geneva; Stefan Zoller, of Henrietta; Katherine Baca-Bielinis, Andy Buck and Lanna Pejovic, of Honeoye Falls; Ryan Zimmerman, of Irondequoit; Joseph Accorso, Kathy Armstrong, Dick Bennett, Christina Brinkman, Katherine Brown, Belinda Bryce, Colleen Buzzard, Cory Card, Daniel Cosentino, Bruce Elling, Lucia-Vaune Falsetti, Lee Hoag, Holland Houdek, Steven Justice, Dale Klein, Eric Kunsman, Jake Martin, Stephen Merritt, Jane Notides Benzing, Pat Pauly, Sarah C. Rutherford, Alan Singer, Drew Slickmeyer, Kaori-Mei Stephens, Heather Swenson, Aaron Swindle, Lisa Wagner, Carole Woodlock and Andrew Zimbelman, of Rochester; Nancy Jurs, of Scottsville; Phil Rose, of Sodus; Jeff Suszczynski, of Spencerport; Robin Whiteman, of Springwater; Laurence Keefe and David Werberig, of Victor; and Jim Quinn, of Williamson.

The gallery is located at 500 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2wDt9rL for information.