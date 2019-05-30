The Photographic Historical Society will host special collections librarian Brandon Fess, of Greece, as he presents “Photographic Archives at the Rochester Public Library” at 7:30 p.m. on June 20 at the Visual Studies Workshop, 31 Prince St., Rochester.

RPL is home to approximately 145,000 archival photographs that document 160 years of local history. Fess will speak on preserving and archiving the collection.

Admission is free. Visitors are welcome to show early Rochester cameras and photos. Visit tphs.org for information.