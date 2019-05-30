For the second year, Webster Central School District will host the Special Olympics New York’s annual Monroe County Public Schools Athletic Conference Spring Games from 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 6 at Webster Thomas High School’s outdoor track and field facilities, 800

Five Mile Line Road.

All events include about 500 athletes from nine area school districts (including Hillside Children’s Center).

Publishers Parkway will be completely closed from just west of the Willink Middle School entrance to the Webster Ice Arena/Gold’s Gym entrance. However, Publishers Parkway will remain open to two-way traffic from Hard Road to the Willink Middle School entrance and from Five Mile Line Road to the Webster Ice Arena/Gold’s Gym entrance.

The day’s events will kick off when the “Flame of Hope” arrives, carried by Special Olympians and Webster Police Department officers participating in the 2-mile Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics New York. Participants will make a ceremonial lap around the track as part of the day’s opening ceremonies.

Track and field events are open to the public. Spectators are asked to park at the Webster Ice Arena, 865 Publishers Parkway, directly across the street from the Webster Thomas High School Campus.

Visit bit.ly/2Wgnabm for a map and detailed agenda for the day’s events.