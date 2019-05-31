The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and

older at noon Monday through Friday. The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett. The menu for next week includes:

June 3: Mushroom chicken in a dijon-lime sauce, wild rice and veggie blend.

June 4: Eggplant parmesan, side salad and garlic bread.

June 5: Asian pork chops with coconut rice and seasonal veggies.

June 6: Herbed mojo steak, steamed rice and veggies.

June 7: Southwest burger with fries.

Call (585) 223-1617 or visit perinton.org for a monthly newsletter, details and to register.