The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and

older at noon Monday through Friday. The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett. The menu for next week includes:

June 24: Grilled ham and swiss on rye, fruit salad and tater tots.

June 25: Chef Preston’s meatloaf, mashed potatoes and steamed peas.

June 26: Fried chicken, corn, fruit and greens salad.

June 27: Stuffed manicotti.

June 28: Fish filet sandwich, french fries and coleslaw.

Call (585) 223-1617 or visit perinton.org for a monthly newsletter, details and to register.