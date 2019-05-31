Episcopal SeniorLife Communities recently appointed Christian Jensen, of Greece, as director of development and Susan Wylie, of Rochester, as the community program coordinator.

Jensen is responsible for individual, corporate and private foundation support. He provides strategic leadership in the design and implementation of the fundraising program.

Jensen formerly worked as vice president of institutional advancement at Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women, and held development positions at The Salvation Army and Rochester Regional Health foundations. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from St. John Fisher College.

Wylie is responsible for the development, design, oversight and implementation of the organization’s community programs, including the membership-based Neighborhood program.

She recently earned her Master of Architecture degree at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Her thesis focused on the extent to which the architectural and sociological attributes of certain communities in Rochester foster “Living in Place” for seniors.

Wylie is an attorney with 25 years of experience in private practice and as in-house corporate counsel. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Princeton University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame.