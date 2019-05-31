If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Fairport Canal Days kicks off Friday.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Fairport Canal Days kicks off Friday.

You can head down to Liftbridge Lane for the opening chicken BBQ and concert starting at 4:30 p.m. The Eastman Youth Jazz Orchestra will perform 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Canal Days will have arts and crafts, live music, food and activities for the kids through Sunday.

Click here for more information on the family-friendly event!