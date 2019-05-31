Fifteen students from Gates Chili High School, Gates Chili Middle School, Walt Disney Elementary School and Florence Brasser Elementary School recently entered a poetry contest for grades K-12 sponsored by the Friends of the Gates Public Library.

Most students and their families attended a recent recognition ceremony at the library, along with several of their teachers. Contest coordinator Cynthia Ratajczak introduced each student before they read their poems to the audience.

The contest — named after Franklin Hinchey’s wife, Elizabeth, who wrote poetry — was open to all students attending Gates Chili Central School District.

Florence Brasser fifth grader Kiera Read won first place in the Gates theme division; Walt Disney third grader Elizabeth Campbell received honorable mention.

In the elementary division, Florence Brasser fifth graders Evelyn Henderberg, Kate Falk and Michelle McIntyre took first, second and third place, respectively. Classmates Marwa Alshuaibi and Anna Bella Stanton received honorable mention.

Sixth grader Nick Dallo placed first in the middle school division, followed by seventh graders Michael Ringelberg in second and Lily McMenemy in third. Honorable mention went to sixth graders Bekithemba Sithole and Basheer Monassar.

Junior Katelyn Weeks won the high school division. Senior Elizabeth Roote took second place and freshman Giovanni Rodriguez earned honorable mention.