The Hilton High School Athletic Department recently recognized 24 senior athletes who will play collegiate sports.

“Three years ago, we chose to recognize and celebrate our student-athletes in May who are moving on to compete at the next level,” said Michael Giruzzi, athletic director.

In November, the department holds a ceremony for athletes who signed letters of intent to play Division I and II sports.

The following student-athletes were recognized at the ceremony.

Baseball: Josh Battaglia, D’Youville College; Drew Herrneckar, Keuka College; and Gavin Moore, Alfred State.

Basketball: Meaghan McGwin, Keuka College.

Bowling: Bradley Carr, Mount Mercy University.

Cross-country/track and field: Riley Johnson, St. Bonaventure University.

Football: Jacob Kelsey, Alfred University, and Noah Panepinto, The College at Brockport.

Ice hockey: Brenden Howell, Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

Lacrosse: Ryan Butts, Clarkson University; Tyler Hacker, Florida Southern University; Ethan Mann, SUNY Oswego; and Justin Mosher, Alfred University.

Soccer: Hussain Ali, Buffalo State College; Justin Arilotta, SUNY Geneseo; Tommy Callery, Keuka College; Taylor Ecclston, The College at Brockport; Megan Letta, St. John Fisher College; Talia LoMaglio, D’Youville College; Noah Malta and Julianna Murphy, Nazareth College; and Colden Philps, Alfred State.

Softball: Hannah Pearson, SUNY Potsdam.

Wrestling: Michael Franczak, The College at Brockport.