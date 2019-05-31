An instrument invented by Benjamin Franklin in 1761 will take center stage during the season-opener of the Canandaigua LakeMusic Festival at Finger Lakes Community College.

Musician and historic preservationist Dennis James will play the glass armonica during “Musical Curiosities: Benjamin Franklin to Gershwin” on July 19. Consisting of mechanized glass bowls, the armonica produces music with friction. Franklin designed it after he attended a London concert at which performers made music by rubbing glasses with wet fingers.

James will be accompanied by a string quartet comprised of violinists Kevin Kumar and Shannon Nance, violist Ed Klorman, and cellist Amy Barston. Kumar and Barston are co-artistic directors of the festival; Klorman was its founding director.

The concert will feature pianist Audrey Andrist as she performs works by Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Schumann and Gershwin.

Entering its 15th year, the LakeMusic Festival is centered on four classical music concerts in the FLCC Student Center Auditorium, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell. In addition to July 19, concerts will be held July 21, July 26 and July 28. The Friday concerts start at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. The artists give informal pre-concert chats on stage 15 minutes before the start of each performance.

“Those chats are at the heart of what this festival is about, and that’s connecting chamber music to a wider audience,” said Gaelen McCormick, executive director of the festival. “We’re thrilled to celebrate 15 years with a stellar lineup that includes several festival favorites and new additions.”

The July 21 concert, “Holding the Hands of the Tempest Tost: Shaw and Schubert,” will feature Rochester vocal ensemble First Inversion for "To the Hands” by Caroline Shaw, the youngest recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for music. Andrist will take the stage with Kumar, Klorman, Barston and Kieran Hanlon on bass for Franz Schubert’s Piano Quintet in A major, “The Trout.”

The second weekend at FLCC opens with 11-year-old cellist Katina Pantazopoulos and the Jasper Quartet on July 26. The quartet, Kumar and Barston return for a concert on July 28 with harpsichordist Andrew Appel for works by Vivaldi, Handel, Corelli and Brahms.

The festival includes a less formal Classical Blue Jeans concert, scheduled for 6 p.m. July 24 at Bristol Harbour Resort in South Bristol, and a free children’s concert at 11 a.m. July 25 at Wood Library in Canandaigua.

Tickets to each of the four FLCC concerts are $28 for general admission, $50 for patron-level seating or $10 for students. A pass to all four concerts is $84. Admission to the Classical Blue Jeans concert is $65 and includes dinner.

Visit lakemusicfestival.org for information.