The governor announces a commission to improve Lake Ontario waterfront infrastructure

Home and business owners along Lake Ontario are bracing for another devastating summer of high waters and high stress.

But, with the prospect of another summer of devastating flooding, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has a plan.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced the state is launching the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI, Commission to combat what looks like New York's new normal.

REDI is in charge of developing a plan to harden infrastructure along Lake Ontario's waterfront while strengthening the region's local economies.

"Definitely noticed a difference this Memorial Day weekend. There was a huge decline in sales," said Alex Pelligra, manager at Sutters Marina in Irondequoit.

Pelligra is bracing for a tough boating season due to the rising waters. His parking lot, normally filled with cars, is underwater, the marina is flooded and so is the shed that houses the gas pump. The flooding has even closed the road on the south side of the marina.

This comes just two years after the devastating flooding of 2017.

"After the 2017 floods, the state spent in excess of $100 million repairing damage," said Cuomo.

Cuomo says the state expects to spend that amount, if not more, this year.

However, Pelligra says this new initiative would come as welcome news.

"I would definitely like to see something done permanently because last time they said it wouldn't happen for another 100 years ... and then you know, we are only two years later ... so seems to me we have to prepare like this is going to happen every year."

In the short term, the governor says New York is ready with sandbags and materials, the National Guard and other staff to deal with the rising waters right now.

Meanwhile, Thursday was Grievance Day in Greece and lakeshore homeowners lined up to try to prove their properties aren't worth the increased values the town thinks.

Homeowners went in all day long to meet with the town assessor and the grievance committee. Many tell News 10NBC their assessments went up $10,000, $20,000 or $30,000, and they simply can't believe after major floods two out of the last three years, the town thinks they could actually sell their properties for those prices.

Laura Jackett lives along Cranberry Pond. Her backyard is completely underwater, her crawl space is full and she fears Mother Nature will only make things worse.

The Town of Greece, she says, is also making things worse.

"I was pretty shocked and appalled and living with this on top of that is pretty upsetting," explained Jackett.

She's referring to her home's assessment which went up $9,000 in 2017 and another $10,000 in 2019.

"I cannot enjoy my property. I don't have use of my property and I also want them to be aware that if they can find somebody who will pay this new assessment amount, send them over. Send them over today and we'll sign a contract," added Jackett.

Greece assessor Dick Baart told News 10NBC when the assessments came out a few weeks ago, it showed lakefront homes have been selling since the 2017 floods.

"The preponderance of properties are doing very well and they're selling for thousands of dollars over assessed value," said Baart.

Laura Jackett says real estate agents she's talked with say the opposite. News 10NBC called some realtors and was told selling lakefront properties in this area is challenging and the demand has diminished.

Baart said if homes aren't selling in that area it's because they're overpriced, not because they're overassessed.