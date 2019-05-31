Lucile Mallard, of Geneva, resource coordinator for the Ontario County Drug Court, recently spoke at a Victor-Farmington Rotary Club meeting.

Mallard received an award for community service and humanitarian pursuits sponsored by the state Unified Court System during the 2013 Law Day celebration in Albany. She also serves as president of the NAACP Geneva branch.

Mallard discussed her association with the Drug Court, and her work making the court a viable and effective resource in combating the impact of illegal drugs on users and their families.

One attribute of the court is the role it plays as an alternative to incarceration. It is not available to everyone — those charged with violent crimes or serious felonies are not eligible. The court is designed to help people charged with minor crimes or drug-related offenses who are willing to undergo treatment in a drug rehabilitation program.

Mallard said the rehabilitation program works using sanctions and rewards. The rules and policies must be followed to complete the program. There are penalties for those not following the rules; however, there are rewards for those who show a continuing commitment to the program’s rules of conduct and goals. Mallard said they want to provide hope to people struggling with addiction problems. Participants undergo regular chemical tests that are monitored.

The Ontario County Drug Court was created in 2000. It is a cooperative program that involves the courts, district attorney, public defender, Ontario County Probation, and substance abuse counseling and recovery organizations. In 2018, the county received a multi-year grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to expand its services.

Club secretary Karen Parkhurst briefed members on the club’s latest service project supporting the Integrated Arts and Technology High School in Rochester. Victor-Farmington Rotary will provide financial scholarship awards to seven seniors who participated in a project to promote self-achievement, and provide individual, framed certificates for each of the 30 students who participated in the project. Several club members will attend a ceremony at the school.

The club will hold its annual changeover picnic on June 19 at the lodge in Victor Municipal Park, where incoming President Jim Crane will accept the gavel from current President Ross Cottone. Several awards will be presented for outstanding service to the club by individual Rotarians.