Nancy Clarkson and Michael Prockton, of Victor, recently received professor emeritus status from the Finger Lakes Community College board of trustees for serving the college with distinction for at least 15 years.

Clarkson led the nursing program through reaccreditation in 2010. Prockton was recognized for his 36 years in the accounting department.

Both were invited as guests of honor at commencement. They join fellow retirees Sandy Brown, Corrine Canough, Dennis “Putt” Moore and Louise Mulvaney, of Canandaigua; Bruce Gilman, of Middlesex; and Barbara Murphy, of Rochester, in receiving emeritus status.