Here's your weekend forecast:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 68° | Lo: 52°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WNW at 12mph

Today: Mostly sunny.

Tonight: Clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Saturday

Hi: 74° | Lo: 55°

Precipitation: 50% | Wind: W at 11mph

Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning.

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Sunday

Hi: 68° | Lo: 57°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 11mph

Partly cloudy with passing showers.