WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 68° | Lo: 52°
Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WNW at 12mph
Today: Mostly sunny.
Tonight: Clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Saturday
Hi: 74° | Lo: 55°
Precipitation: 50% | Wind: W at 11mph
Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning.
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Sunday
Hi: 68° | Lo: 57°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 11mph
Partly cloudy with passing showers.