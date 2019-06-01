This editorial was first published in the Times Herald-Record (Middletown, New York), a fellow GateHouse Media publication. Guest editorials don't necessarily reflect the Daily Messenger's opinions.

When the Green New Deal was all over the news earlier this year, among the many distorted stories and comments you could be sure to find was something concerning bovine flatulence, to put it politely, and the danger that those promoting the philosophy behind the legislation were really out to get rid of hamburgers by eliminating the animals that are their source material.

Well, now there is another push in the same direction, this time coming from the CEO of the United States Dairy Export Council who told a Senate committee last week that farmers, Congress and the nation should be working together on programs and policies that would encourage climate-friendly agriculture, moving toward a goal of net-zero omissions, a goal that would be possible given the right financial incentives.

There’s a lot to talk about here.

Farmers, the original environmentalists, understand that we cannot abuse the climate we live in and survive. They are the first to feel the effects, the front line in taking constructive action.

They also are battered by more than the weather, the most recent example being the devastating impact of the Trump administration’s tariff war with China. Just last week the administration allocated $16 billion to help make up for the damage the trade policy has done to farmers. We can expect more money for the same purpose as the dispute goes on.

Even those who disagree with the administration’s approach to international trade should welcome this. If we can recognize the need to support farmers in one way, we can justify it in another and there is no cause more universal than climate.

That was in essence the pitch made by the council’s leader, Thomas J. Vilsack, former governor of Iowa and former secretary of Agriculture.

"This is a brave new world," he told the committee. "This is a climate imperative. It is also a market imperative."

He’s right on both counts, as was the Green New Deal which for all of the distortions and fabrications in news coverage was saying the same things for the same reasons.

Reasonable people understand that we need to identify the sources of climate change and adopt policies with adequate funding to halt and eventually reverse this deadly trend.

Exact calculations are hard to come by, but nobody, least of all the farmers themselves, underestimates the amount of greenhouse gasses that agriculture contributes or the need for financial support to change practices and reduce the amounts in the future. One Nebraska farmer told the committee that he and his fellow producers recognize the consequences that changing temperatures and weather are having on their industry. While they are making changes on their own, the industry will need real financial help to make a real difference, a cause at least as worthy as a self-inflicted financial wound from an erratic trade policy.

When that and associated arguments were coming from a young and dynamic member of Congress, many saw the opportunity to have some fun. Now that they are coming from farmers themselves with the spokesman being a former governor and cabinet official, they might get the attention they have always deserved.