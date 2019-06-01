For those relatively new to Ontario County, either by residency or visitation, and wishing to learn more about community service groups, twice each year since Sept. 18, 1994, the Canandaigua Rotary Club collects roadside debris along Routes 5 and 20, between Smith Road (just east of the Finger Lakes Community College campus) and Yautzy Road (near the Pageant of Steam grounds).

We, like other area groups, voluntarily participate in the state Department of Transportation contract program, which consists of some 40 projects within the seven-county DOT Region 4.

Our 25-year journey has produced an estimated 5,000 gallons or 50,000 pounds of discarded debris including spoiled/fresh food, infested clothing, cash, medical supplies, health-related no-nos, auto parts, etc. You name it, we’ve collected it.

The really good news is that we seem to be collecting less with each pickup, telling us that you, the travelers, are taking steps to generate greater pride in maintaining a safer, cleaner, disease-free environment while effectively reducing government costs.

While it appears to have taken a quarter century to reflect progressive results, we thank you for your tangible contributions to this worthwhile adventure/endeavor. And, for those travelers not yet inspired to follow your example, hopefully they will.

Together we’ll somehow find a way to eventually succeed in “Making Quality Happen” regarding the beautifying of roadways in all communities throughout Ontario County.

George Herren and Ray Mincer

Adopt-A-Highway team members

Canandaigua Rotary Club