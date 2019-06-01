Canandaigua firefighters Adam Faville, Robert Younger and Kevin Frederes make their presence felt

CANANDAIGUA — For months in 2018, the talk about the Canandaigua Fire Department centered on the need to increase staffing and find the money to pay for firefighters.

So far in 2019, the talk has focused on firefighting itself, and helping three new firefighters learn the ropes.

Firefighters Adam Faville, Robert Younger and Kevin Frederes were hired by the city in January and last month graduated from the New York State Fire Academy.

And all three, each with different experiences but sharing a desire for fire service, are happy to be aboard.

Faville said he enjoys the family atmosphere in the fire service, where firefighters are able to serve the community and be a part of a brotherhood and sisterhood that isn’t found anywhere else.

“It’s the best job in the world,” Faville said. “We won the lottery.”

Before he was hired, Faville, who started volunteering in Henrietta a decade ago, had been a volunteer in Canandaigua for several years and “loved the place and loved the guys.”

Younger, while attending school in the Adirondacks to study hospitality, joined the volunteer fire department up north and soon decided that fire service was a better fit for him than working in a hotel.

After moving back to the Rochester area, Younger, whose parents are from Canandaigua, studied fire protection technology at Monroe Community College.

“I feel like I’m doing what most little kids want to do,” Younger said.

Frederes said his father and brother are both firefighters in Wayne County, and he joined the Lincoln Fire Department when he was 18. He, too, studied fire protection at MCC, and then worked for over five years in the city of Rochester at the 911 Center until the Canandaigua position opened up.

“It’s the best job in the world,” Frederes said. “It’s been great getting to learn the area and getting to know everyone here at the firehouse.”

Last year, a comprehensive study of fire service in the city and town came up with a host of recommendations, including the need to bring on more career staff. Two of the new positions are funded by the city and town of Canandaigua; a third is a replacement for longtime firefighter and Capt. Lee DeRuyter, who retired in April.

Fire Chief Frank Magnera said the three, who came to Canandaigua highly recommended, for now are on straight day shifts as they learn the job and the ins and outs of the department. Later in the year they will be ready to go on regular shifts.

So far, the new firefighters have responded to fairly routine calls, but having an extra firefighter on a truck shows, Magnera said.

“It’s amazing how much work can be done,” Magnera said. “It’s more than welcome; it’s needed. We’re on the right track.”