The Canandaigua Arts Walk showcases new stores and galleries and some old favorites

CANANDAIGUA — The second annual Canandaigua Arts Walk offered old favorites, new storefronts and artistic mediums for visitors to explore.

Held in the downtown Business Improvement District, the walk began at 10 a.m. Saturday and continued throughout the day until early evening, up and down the city’s Main Street. Participating businesses were identifiable with balloons outside their storefronts, and over 12 galleries and related shops were involved.

One of the newest additions to the arts scene is Artspace 36, a gallery operated by Finger Lakes Community College. Located at 36 S. Main St., the space is in the same building that once hosted the college itself, according to Lacey McKinney, who helped bring the project to fruition.

Opened in May, the concept of creating an open gallery was first pitched to the college’s Board of Trustees last fall by McKinney, an assistant professor of art for the school.

After putting a grant proposal together, McKinney was helped in her efforts by the rest of the Visual and Performing Arts Department. And it worked — the gallery was able to receive a grant and support from the college.

Visitors to Artspace 36 could admire artwork from students selected by faculty or make prints on wood with wintergreen oil.

For McKinney, the ability for students to have their work displayed can be hugely beneficial.

“For emerging artists, it’s good training on how to be a creative professional in the field,” while also providing entertainment, learning and understanding for visitors, McKinney said.

Cinderella Glass Works, 155 S. Main St., was another recent addition to the Arts Walk. Formerly located in a barn off Main Street, next to Rheinblick’s German Restaurant, the gift store moved into its new space in February. According to proprietor Hazel Schreiber, the change has been for the best, for her and the community.

“The traffic here is phenomenal,” she said, mentioning how once her husband takes his glass-molding work outdoors, “it just draws people.”

Memorial keepsakes, glass creatures and lamps built out of repurposed materials are among some of the offerings available at the store.

For Schreiber, the ability to participate in the Arts Walk is something she found to be vital for the business as a way to promote the work.

“We have hands-on demonstrations,” she said. “People can actually see the creation being made.”

Another returning figure in the Arts Walk spoke highly of the benefits of such a program for the city. According to Pat Tribastone, owner of the Fine Art Gallery at 32 S. Main St., the presence of so many artists and galleries in the community helps create a more vibrant culture.

“Whenever you have artists moving in, it creates a different experience than just tchotchke shops,” Tribastone said, adding how something similar happened in several New York City neighborhoods decades ago. “It brings more interest downtown.”

Tribastone also noted how more artwork promotes more foot traffic and a greater sense of community.

“You can do a lot of shopping online, but there’s no comparison to viewing art in person,” she said, adding the goal is to maintain Arts Walk’s momentum. “We hope to just keep it going.”