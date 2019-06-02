Willie Dan Nash Jr., 21, from the village of Newark, turned himself in to police over three hours after the crash.

Wayne County Sheriff deputies responded to a hit-and-run on West Main Street in Sodus on Saturday night. Deputies say that a car hit four people before crashing into a nearby building.

The victims included a 29-year-old woman, two 15-year-old girls and a one-year-old girl. All were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. The one-year-old was found to be uninjured and released. The other three were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Willie Dan Nash Jr., 21, from the village of Newark, turned himself in to police over three hours after the crash. The incident was reportedly triggered by someone throwing a bottle of alcohol at Nash's car.

Nash was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, leaving the Scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operator, and unlicensed operator.

The Sodus Police Department and the New York State Police assisted the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff during this incident.

Nash was brought to the Wayne County jail, pending arraignment in the Wayne County CAPS program.

