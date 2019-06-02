Thompson names Associate of the Year, Shining Stars

UR Medicine Thompson Health named Mary Kate Corey, of Stanley, director of ICU and observation nursing, as its 2019 Associate of the Year.

More than 30 employees received the Shining Star Award, including Jennifer Army, Kerry Clark, Jeremy Cole, Stacy Gibbs, Gabriel Harvey, Laurie McFetridge, Kristen Meyer and Susan Shively, of Canandaigua; Angelica Troup, of Geneva; Robert “Tony” LaBore, of Farmington; Connie Armstrong, of Honeoye; Wendy Hurley, of Honeoye Falls; Carrie Aston, of Middlesex; Andrew Baader, Jessica Carey and Stephanie Gallo, of Naples; Heather Antonelli, of Palmyra; A. David Peter and Inga Simning, of Pittsford; Jennifer Lawrence, of Rushville; Caitlin Bonanni, Robert Brizzee and Edward Ruthven, of Shortsville; Lori DeRuyter, of Stanley; and Melissa Bauer, Elyse Catlin and Janice Kelly, of Victor.

Cynthia Teerlinck, of Naples Valley Family Practice, received special recognition for being a liaison to Thompson’s medical staff during the recent implantation of a new electronic health record system.