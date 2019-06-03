“Charlotte’s Web,” E.B. White’s classic children’s story, will open at 7 p.m. on June 7 and continue through June 9 at the School of the Arts Black Box Theatre, 45 Prince St.

On performance days, tickets may be purchased at the School of the Arts Box Office beginning one-hour prior to show time. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 students and senior citizens; and $5 for toddlers and SOTA students with ID.

PBS voted “Charlotte’s Web” as one of the 100 most-loved novels in America. The book was adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette.

Suitable for all ages.

SOTA’s production of Charlotte’s Web is directed by Ken Canfield. Other members of the artistic team include: Edward H. Myers Jr. as set designer, Diane Spacher as costume designer, Michelle Sapere and Alison Farr as lighting designers, Kathryn Rebholz as sound designer, Ken Canfield as props manager and Rick Rizzo as technical director.

Visit www.sotarochester.org for advanced ticket sales.