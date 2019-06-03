Lunt Chiropractic will receive the Business in the Spotlight Award from the Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce at its Meet and Greet on June 18.

The quarterly award recognizes local businesses for their contribution to the economic vibrancy of the community, community involvement, special achievements, growth and success, and job creation.

To be eligible, businesses go through a nomination, interview and judging process. Companies are critiqued on their contribution to the local economy and community, success, longevity, growth, and approach to the industry.

“We are pleased to present Lunt Chiropractic with this award,” said Carla Vazquez, chair of the BITS Committee. “Lunt Chiropractic is owned by Dr. Kelsey Lunt. Dr. Lunt and her team treat their patients’ back issues and help them develop healthy lifestyles to eliminate back pain in their lives.”

Lunt Chiropractic, 4332 Buffalo Road, Gates, is full-service chiropractic practice. It treats adults and children for all types of back pain, and has a full-time licensed massage therapist on staff.

The Meet and Greet will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road. Chamber members and guests will have the chance to meet Sonny, the new K-9 officer of the Gates Police Department. Admission is free.

Visit gcchamber.com or luntchiropractic.com for information.