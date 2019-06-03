Girl Scouts of Western New York announced Cassandra Stanton, of Webster, as a 2019 Gold Award Girl Scout.

Stanton’s project was titled “Growing Closet.”

“My project was a growing closet for parents to take an outfit and leave an outfit for their child. The closet consists of outfits from newborn to 2T sizes. This closet is located at Eastside Pediatrics in Fairport. I originally bought 20 outfits for each gender with four in each age range. In order to grow the closet, there’s a donation box for parents to leave clothes their child has grown out of. My project helped to recycle clothes to parents who could really use them. This project helps all types of parents, no matter their financial situation. Since poverty is a national issue, this is a small step toward helping those in need,” said Cassandra.

Stanton received her Gold Award at the Gold Award Ceremony on June 1.

The Gold Award project is the culmination of all the work a girl puts into “going for the Gold.” A Girl Scout’s project should be something that a girl can be passionate about—in thought, deed, and action that encompasses organizational, leadership, and networking skills. The project should also fulfill a need within a girl’s community (whether local or global) and create change that has the potential to be on-going or sustainable. Approximately 80 hours of community service are involved in the project. Completion of the Gold Award also qualifies the Girl Scout for special scholarship opportunities and to enter the military a full rank higher than her peers.

Visit gswny.org for more information.