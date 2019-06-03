Fathers and grandfathers will receive free admission to the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, West Henrietta, on June 16 when accompanied by a child ages 3-12.

The museum’s 2-mile trolley ride is a re-creation of the interurban trolley era of a century ago. Rides operate throughout the day. No reservations are needed.

Dads and their kids will find new ideas for their home layouts at the model railroad. Throughout the museum, visitors can climb into the cab of a steam locomotive and ring the bell in a trolley car.

The museum displays highway and horse-drawn vehicles, models, photos, and smaller artifacts, as well as the new Midtown Plaza Monorail exhibit. The gallery features a short film depicting the Rochester Subway.

Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors ages 65 and older, and $6 for ages 3-12. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and by appointment.