A Canandaigua man was arrested as police executed a drug arrest warrant after a months long investigation by the Sheriff's Special Investigations Unit.

CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Sheriff's Special Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at a Canandaigua Motel that ended in a drug arrest as a pit bull attacked a deputy.

On Friday members of the Ontario County Sheriff's SIU, Road Patrol, City of Canandaigua Police Department and the Humane Society executed a search warrant after a months long drug investigation.

Joshua Harkness, 46, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and is accused of being in possession of over 20 grams of cocaine, drug packaging material, stun gun, concentrated cannabis and marihuana.

Police say that his pit bull attacked officers during the execution of the warrant causing minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.

Harkness was remanded to the Ontario County Jail and his pit bull secured by the Ontario County humane Society.

Additional charges are pending.