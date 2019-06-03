There could be a major break in a case that shocked our community. One of the four young men accused in a bomb plot is expected to enter a plea Monday.

Vincent Vetromile is due at the Hall of Justice in Rochester at 9:30 a.m. He's facing multiple conspiracy and weapons possessions charges "as a crime of terrorism." As a result of the terrorism link to the charges, the class of the weapons charges increased to the highest level, a Class A felony and a maximum prison sentence of 25 years to life if convicted.

Investigators say Vetromile, along with Andrew Crysel, Brian Colaneri and Nicholas Pheilshifter, planned to attack Muslims in the community of Islamberg near Binghamton.

Police they found bombs in the basement of Vetromile's home in Greece. FBI agents say at least one of the bombs found was functional.

