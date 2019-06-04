More than 500 trained Red Cross disaster workers are working across eight states, opening shelters and providing food, relief supplies, health services, emotional comfort, helping to assess the damage and working with people to plan their next steps.

As of May 30, 10 volunteers from the Western and Central New York Region are assigned to disaster relief operations, and are on the ground now or traveling in the coming days.

Local volunteers include Pete Bonaccorso, of Fairport; and Bill Platt, of Rochester.

The community can help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. This gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

Vsit redcross.org, call 800-733-2 or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.