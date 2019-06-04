The East Rochester Chamber of Commerce thanked everyone who participated in, sponsored, or supported the ER CleanSweep the morning of May 18.

Volunteers for this 12th-annual event included groups from ER Cub Scout Pack 67, Alexander Eaton, Lafayette Eaton, Ann Hedges, Aleksey Martynenko, Svetlana Martynenko, Rodney Peebles, Joe Rountree, Tim Rountree, Edward Sedor, Layla Sedor, Sophie Sedor, Amy Woodward, Colin Woodward, Don Woodward, Jameson Yacono and John Yacono; New Beginnings Church of Life, Terry Miller, Becky Ostertag and Kirk Ostertag; ER Rotary, Roxanne Boyer, Al Cohen, Melissa Cohen, Nick Cohen, Maggie Finucane, Nancy Mangus and Mary Kay Parrone; the St. Nicholas Society, Mike Cagliostro, Rosanne Fabi, Mike Lanzone, Peter Pullano, Nick Redanty, Suzie Ricci, Tony Rizzo and Nino Spano; and Lady Bombers varsity softball, Katherine Case, Madelin Eaton, Jena Faucher, Macenzie James, Maddy Kinney, Brooke Nicholson, Olivia Raschiatore, Sarah Stone and HayLee Williams, supervised by Deputy Mayor Mark Florack.

Additional volunteers were members of the ERSD Eco Club — advised by Jason Brownell — and the chamber, John Annechino, Joe Cavallaro, Martin G. D’Ambrose, Steve D’Orazio and Doreen DiNardo; along with Janet Bean, Jeff Bean, Jennifer Robinson, Ed Smith, Karen Smith, Linda Snyder, Village Trustee Kelley Swagler, Jason Swarts and Dan Tucker.

Corporate sponsors were Annechino Law Firm, Art Parts Signs, Family First Federal Credit Union, Glass Elegance, Keller Williams Realty (Bob Ruhland), Lattimore Physical Therapy, Lemoncello Italian Restaurant & Bar, Lilac Family Dental/Flower City Dental, Lyons National Bank, M&T Bank, Parrone Engineering, Ryan Bush State Farm and Salvatore’s Old Fashioned Pizzeria.

The Chamber of Commerce also thanked the Country Club Plaza Wegmans/Lindsay Reap for donating breakfast items, Mark McDermott and the ER Parks Committee, the ER Department of Public Works and Suzanna Prong.

Visit erchamber.org for more information about CleanSweep.