Elisia Panipinto, 21, was arrested again Monday. Seneca County Sheriff's deputies say she had sex with someone unable to give consent last Saturday. Panipinto was already facing charges involving an eighth-grade student when she was serving as the school's resource officer.

The former Interlaken police officer accused of having a relationship with a student is facing new charges.

Elisia Panipinto, 21, was arrested again Monday. Seneca County Sheriff's deputies say she had sex with a person who was unable to give consent. Investigators say the alleged incident happened at a home in Varick on Saturday.

Panipinto is now charged with first-degree criminal sexual act.

Last month, she was charged with official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child. Those charges stem from an alleged "physical, romantic relationship" with an eighth-grade student while Panipinto was serving as a school resource officer for the South Seneca School District. She is accused of using her position as a police officer to gain access to the student while at school.

Panipinto is in the Seneca County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash bail/$10,000 secured bond.