HR Works Inc., a human resource management outsourcing and consulting firm, announced that it agreed to be acquired by Gerry Pierce, the former chief of Wegmans Food Markets’ HR organization and his son Jason Pierce, also a former Wegmans employee.

The company adds new leadership as HR Works founder Candy Walters retires. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition enables HR Works to continue to expand its services and broaden its offerings nationally, leveraging the Rochester company’s existing success. The new leaders expect to retain HR Works’ employees and clients, with plans for further growth and market penetration. Pierce will assume the role of CEO and Jason Pierce the role of president overseeing day-to-day operations. Walters, who founded and grew HR Works into consistently becoming one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York State, a certified Great Place to Work and a Rochester Business Ethics Award recipient, will help with the transition.

“HR Works is a special company that rises above the rest with unlimited potential,” said Gerry Pierce, the new CEO of HR Works. “Our acquisition of HR Works is a testament to Candy and her team’s work in growing and creating a company that is respected by employees and clients alike. Our goal is 100% client and employee retention as we endeavor to take the company to the next level.”

Known for enabling Wegmans to become the No.1 company to work for in the U.S., Pierce served as the senior vice president of Human Resources at the grocery chain, before joining son Jason Pierce at his consultancy Smart Recipe Consulting in 2016. He is credited for helping Wegmans and its employees be recognized as the No.1 company to work for in America in 2005 and remain a top employer for more than two decades.

Also a former Wegmans employee, Jason Pierce’s strengths lie in employee engagement and the customer experience.

“Gerry and Jason Pierce appreciate our culture, our values and respect the work we do. This is a natural fit of organizational values,” said Walters, president of HR Works. “HR Works has grown carefully to establish itself as a strong player in the HR marketplace and I am certain Gerry and Jason share our vision to take it to the next level.”