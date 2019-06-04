Dark Blue Mondaze and {theatre}+{náfsi} will present a Father’s Day weekend edition of “Four Men on a Couch” at 7:30 p.m. on June 14-15 and 2 p.m. on June 16 at Bread & Water Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Rochester.

This stage play is an urban comedy about four friends down on their luck and their struggle to get back up.

“The reason why I chose to present this in Rochester is that the story is one-of-a-kind and presents an ensemble … four black men with a story to tell with all of their bravado and sensitivities,” director Gary Dewitt Marshall said.

Tickets cost $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Visit mpactoday.com for information.