Girl Scouts of Western New York announced Kaitlyn Hoitt, of Fairport, as a 2019 Gold Award Girl Scout.

Hoitt’s project was titled “Enhancing the Veteran Experience.”

“My Gold Award project impacted the Veterans Affairs hospital in Canandaigua. I built and created six sets (12 boards) of indoor/outdoor cornhole yard games for the VA, and by doing so provided fun and therapeutic games for all disabled and non-disabled veterans, as well as creating an activity that will allow shy or unsure visitors to more easily converse with the veterans. I decided I wanted to help the VA hospital when my Girl Scout troop went there to donate Girl Scout cookies. Their real need was a better way for veterans and visitors to interact, and that led me to my project. I built the cornhole boards from scratch. I cut the wood, constructed the games, sanded them, primed them, painted and stenciled them. Additionally, 48 bean bags were constructed of highly durable fabric to hold up for many years of use. This was a really challenging project that would have been so much harder if I hadn’t received the advice and support that I did,” said Hoitt. “Girl Scouting has taught me survival skills, not just in the wilderness, but also in the business world. I can build survival shelters, fires and perform first aid. I can speak confidently in front of an audience, set and meet financing goals and plan and execute events of all types. Girl Scouts has given me opportunities to explore and dive into different cultures and regions in many parts of New York, Vermont, Georgia and Toronto. Through Girl Scouts I have seen the wonders of serving the community, whether that service be simply helping out in a soup kitchen or the Bronze, Silver or Gold Award. Everything makes a difference and an impact on people.”

The Gold Award project is the culmination of all the work a girl puts into “going for the Gold.” A Girl Scout’s project should be something that a girl can be passionate about—in thought, deed, and action that encompasses organizational, leadership, and networking skills. The project should also fulfill a need within a girl’s community (whether local or global) and create change that has the potential to be on-going or sustainable. Approximately 80 hours of community service are involved in the project. Completion of the Gold Award also qualifies the Girl Scout for special scholarship opportunities and to enter the military a full rank higher than her peers.

Visit gswny.org to learn more.