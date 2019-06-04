A community observance Thursday will recognize Honeoye's surviving World War II veterans

HONEOYE — As the country is losing World War II veterans at a higher rate than ever, the Honeoye Central School community is seeking to recognize surviving WWII veterans while they are still with us.

Honeoye Central School will host "A Community Observance for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day" on Thursday, June 6, the anniversary of the day Allied forces invaded Normandy as part of an operation that was a turning point in the Allied forces' victory in the Western front. The observance will take place from 1:30 to 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the school at 8528 Main St., Honeoye.

The observance will recognize honored World War II veteran guests from the community and will feature musical selections from Honeoye bands and choires from grades 5-12. The Honeoye-Hemlock American Legion will be present, as will Trisha Turner, representing the office of Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-Canandaigua; and Jake Chard, a representative from state Sen. Rick Funke's office.

"This anniversary is an opportunity to recognized all they (WWII veterans) did as a greater Honeoye community, as well as individually, while they are still with us," Honeoye music teacher Brian Wilkins stated in a release.

"Second, this assembly is an opportunity to teach/review with students the meaning of citizenship, duty, sacrifice, determination, patriotism, and other qualities that we want to see in our students," he continued. "Finally, D-Day is a momentous occasion in modern history — perhaps the key turning point in WW2. While covered in social studies classes, this assembly program will allow secondary students to learn, absorb and reflect: what if the invasion had failed?"