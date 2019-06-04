I am writing on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Macedon Public Library to thank all of the Gananda Central School District residents who voted to support the recent budget proposition placed on the May 21 ballot. This approved funding will help us to address the ever-increasing costs of purchasing resources for community members of all ages to use for both educational and recreational purposes.

Because of your yes votes, babies will cut their teeth on board books and begin to fall in love with words, language and reading; elementary students will flip for popular characters in chapter books and be able to finally find the answers to questions such as “Why is the sky blue and the grass green?"; tweens and teens will pore over trendy magazines, chill out with music, teach themselves how to write code or successfully meet deadlines for research assignments; and adults will find out how to launch the next small businesses we’ll wonder how we ever lived without, or explore how to prepare to retire affordably after decades of being on the job or discover the music for a song they always wanted to learn how to play on acoustic guitar or pick out a few nail biters to read over vacation or figure out how to crochet a hat for their first grandchild ... the list of possibilities is never-ending.

We cannot thank you enough for your support connecting people and ideas that lead to infinite possibilities for all!

Stacey Wicksall

Director, Macedon Public Library