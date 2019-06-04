The following births occurred in May 2019 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Canandaigua: Amanda Mette and Garrett Heusler, a boy, Cedric Cody Heusler, May 29, 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Clyde: Sierra Noone and Christopher Wilkins, a boy, Connor Joseph Wilkins, May 8, 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

East Rochester: Jaida and Kenneth White, a boy, Haizen Hiram Lester White, May 25, 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Geneva: Shantavia Mills, a boy, Ejahri Zion Edwards, May 13, 7 pounds, 3.6 ounces; and Alesha Monica and Kahlil Clark, a girl, Aliyanna Mae Clark, May 21, 6 pounds, 12.6 ounces.

Lyons: Sky-Marie DeLork, a boy, Domini-Michael James DeLork, May 1, 4 pounds, 7 ounces; Mariah Kemp, a girl, Ja’mya Renae Kemp, May 1, 6 pounds, 8 ounces; Katelyn and Alec Trine, a boy, Blake Michael Lee Trine, May 4, 8 pounds, 13 ounces; Crystal Brownell and Colton Newville, a boy, Colton Michael Newville Jr., May 6, 8 pounds, 14 ounces; Casey Wendt and Brian Bennett, a boy, Gunner Edward Bennet, May 10, 6 pounds, 9.2 ounces; Adriana Jones and Zackery Barclay, a girl, Aubreigh Jene Barclay, May 30, 7 pounds, 10.6 ounces; and Karley Rotondo and John Henniger, a boy, Gavin Warren Henniger, May 31, 9 pounds, 7 ounces.

Macedon: Courtney Adams and Jeffery Quigley, a girl, Brinlee Mae Quigley, May 2, 7 pounds, 2.6 ounces; and Alyssa DeRue and Joseph Weigel, a girl, Caliope Rose Weigel, May 9, 7 pounds, 0.4 ounces.

Newark: Jaminisha Cain and Bradly Ferrell, a girl, Ohana Simone Ferrell, May 5, 5 pounds, 14 ounces; Gabrielle Dimitry and Michael LoBrutto, a boy, Jaxson James LoBrutto, May 5, 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces; Cassandra and Joshua Pierson, a boy, Walker Berry Pierson, May 15, 7 pounds; Khadijah Sanford and Jordan Tyler, a boy, Luca Jordan Tyler, May 27, 8 pounds, 3.6 ounces; Jessica Sarver and Jonathan Luther, a boy, Owen James Luther, May 27, 6 pounds, 15.3 ounces; Sara Green and Maison Schroeder, a girl, Layla Marie Schroeder, May 30, 7 pounds, 13.9 ounces; and Abriana Pesante, a boy, Mecca Keenan Pesante, May 31, 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

North Rose: Alison McKinney and Corey Dean, a boy, Axton James Dean, May 22, 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Palmyra: Sara Barilla and Edward Welsh II, a girl, Abigail Rose Welsh, May 14, 7 pounds.

Phelps: Katlin and Anthony Krenn, a girl, Kennedy Elizabeth Krenn, May 1, 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Red Creek: Kimberly Youngman, a boy, River Bodaway Youngman, May 1, 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Brianna Greenfield and Michael Popp, a girl, Aspyn Rose Popp, May 23, 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

Sodus: Rachel Tuper and Anthony Adams, a boy, Alexander Lee Adams, May 17, 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Waterloo: Laura Sears and Jeffrey Sears Sr., a girl, Gracie May Sears, May 8, 8 pounds, 4 ounces; and Rebecca and Cody Sutterby, boy twins, Eli Frederick Sutterby and Dartanian Pleiades Sutterby, May 8, 5 pounds, 5.9 ounces and 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Williamson: Leah and James Cannon, a girl, Ivy Elizabeth Cannon, May 31, 7 pounds, 15.5 ounces.

Wolcott: Patiance Sutton and Shawn Viele, a girl, Primrose Sage Viele, May 19, 6 pounds, 2 ounces; Wilmose Piris and Francky Bebe, a girl, Rose Esther Jeen-Francky Bebe, May 20, 5 pounds, 9.5 ounces; and Haley Miller and Charles Jarrett, a girl, June Johanne Jarrett, May 23, 7 pounds, 14.5 ounces.