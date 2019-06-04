Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce will present the Ignite Future Leaders Award at its third annual Re:Generation: Empowering Rochester’s Future Leaders event on June 13 at Arbor at the Port.
The award recognizes young professionals ages 21-40 for leadership, community service, and personal and professional achievements. The goal is to recognize and celebrate Rochester’s future leaders who serve as a positive influence in bettering the community.
This year’s 24 finalists are Kaitlin Alfvin, marketing specialist, ProNexus LLC; Alex Amorese, commercial real estate associate, CBRE Rochester; Stefano Daza Arango, founder/CEO, Zeyba; Duwaine Bascoe, associate, Abrams Fensterman; Ryann Bouchard-Guglielmo, public relations supervisor, Dixon Schwabl; Ronieka Burns, program specialist, 1199SEIU Training and Upgrading Fund; Shirah Cahill, landscape designer, SWBR; Emmylou Duell, staff accountant, Sydor Technologies; Krystle Ellis, director, communications and special events, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester; Herbert Escher, president, Dale Carnegie; Taren Greenidge, attorney, Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP; Jazzmyn Ivery-Robinson, human resources coordinator, Nazareth College; Yana Khashper, CEO, ROCovery Fitness; John Loury, president, CAUSE + EFFECT Strategy and Marketing; Julia Maddox, director, Barbara J. Burger iZone at the University of Rochester Libraries; Oscia Miles-Wilson, cultural competency coordinator, YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County; Charles “Chip” Murphy, regional vice president, HUNT Real Estate ERA; Stephanie Nott, associate, Abrams Fensterman; CaTyra Polland, founder, Polland Enterprises LLC; Joseph Sayre, associate director of recruitment, Simon Business School; Emily Smith, VP/director of transportation, Fisher Associates; Jessica Spann, performance solutions specialist, Remedy Intelligent Staffing; Tashanda Thomas, HR business partner, Rochester Regional Health; and Ryan Trevas, business services representative, state Department of Labor.
A selection committee consisting of professional leaders from the Rochester and Finger Lakes business community determined the finalists and recipient based on submitted nominations.
