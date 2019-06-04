Seabreeze Amusement Park now requires children ages 17 and younger to be accompanied by an adult chaperone on Saturdays and Sundays.

Chaperones can be a family member, guardian or other supervising adult older than 21 with valid ID, including a photograph and date of birth.

Each adult chaperone can accompany up to five youths, must be present at the time of entry and remain within the park for the duration of their party’s visit. Those near the age of 18 will be asked to show valid ID with date of birth upon arrival.

Valid ID types include driver’s license, non-driver ID card, college ID, passport, visa or military ID. Season Passport holders and group sales ticketed events are exempt from the adult chaperone policy.