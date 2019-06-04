Victor native Kerry Szymanski will perform in a comedy showcase by Cindy Arena and other local comedians at 8 p.m. on June 21 at Comedy at the Carlson, 50 Carlson Road, Rochester.

Szymanski graduated from Victor High School in 1987 and Syracuse University in 1991. Her comedy covers her challenges with being partially deaf, dieting, dating, aging and her dog, Leonardo.

She said her goal is to use comedy as a vehicle to help people improve their self-esteem and overcome sadness through motivational comedy.

Tickets cost $10. Visit bit.ly/2WobIue for information.