The Mendon Fire Department Auxiliary, local Girl Scouts and the Mendon Public Library Teen Group volunteered at the Mendon Fire Department Carnival, promoting the new “Little Free Library” in the Hamlet, giving away free books and sharing information about the Mendon Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.

“We’re excited about the new Little Free Library open in the parking area of St. Catherine’s and Studio Move,” said Alana Martin, Secretary, Mendon Fire Department Auxiliary. “It’s a community project to support reading that has pulled together local businesses, service organizations, and the Mendon Public Library.”

The Little Free Libraries aim to inspire a love of reading, build community and spark creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.

During the carnival June 1, volunteers shared books at the Little Free Library site, the carnival, and during the parade. In total, nearly 800 books were distributed. Additionally, information about the library’s Summer Reading Program was distributed.