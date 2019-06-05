Qualified residents of the Brighton Central School District will vote on a revised school budget proposal along with two propositions from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 18 at Brighton High School, 1150 Winton Road S.

The revised budget proposition would authorize the appropriation of $80,522,065 to meet estimated school district expenditures for the 2019-20 school year. This represents a spending increase of 2.80% compared to the 2018-19 Adopted Budget. The district reduced spending by $1.3 million from the May 21 budget proposal.

Adoption of this budget would result in an anticipated tax levy increase of 2.34%, which complies with the parameters of the New York State Tax Cap and qualifying homes will be eligible for the state’s Property Tax Relief Rebate Check.

The same two propositions from May 21 will be represented for consideration by the voters on June 18. Voters will be asked to authorize the withdrawal of funds from voter-approved capital reserve accounts to pay for capital expenditures for which the fund was specifically established.

Proposition No. 1 Capital Reserve Fund (general) withdrawal of $3 million: Reauthorizes additional spending for the construction of alterations, renovations and improvements to each of the district’s existing school buildings and facilities related to the Brighton Facilities Improvement Plan approved in May 2017. Approval of this proposition would not increase the current budget or proposed tax levy.

Proposition No. 2 Capital Reserve Fund (technology) withdrawal of $500,000: Transfer to the General Fund to expend for computer-related equipment and technology-related infrastructure. Approval of this proposition would not increase the proposed tax levy.

To vote, a person must be a resident of the Brighton Central School District for at least 30 days immediately preceding the vote and must be at least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen. No registration is required, but prospective voters should bring one proof of residency such as a driver’s license or nondriver’s ID.