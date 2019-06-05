The Eastridge girls lacrosse team advanced to the Section V Finals for the first time in program history on May 29 but fell short of the Class C title, losing to top-seed Honeoye Falls-Lima by a score of 14-7.

The Lancers fell behind 6-0 and never recovered, bringing their most successful season to an end.

Nicole Hetzer and Skye Gaudio each scored three goals to pace the EHS attack.

Hetzer and Gaudio were joined by teammates Isabel Tillotson, Suzanna Wojnowski and Olivia Petsos on the All-Tournament Team. Sydney Petrie Was presented the Chris Barnes Award, given to a player on the second place team who demonstrated outstanding effort and sportsmanship.

Head coach Bob Freeman was also named Class C Coach of the year.