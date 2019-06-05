The Board of Directors of the Ontario/Yates Fund for Women and Girls (ONYA) would like to thank the 183 attendees and supporters of our 7th annual Bud to Bloom luncheon at Sonnenberg Gardens on June 1. The work we do to further economic self-sufficiency for women and girls in our two counties would not be possible without your generosity. We extend a special thank you to our honorary co-chairs, Deborah Wilbur and Jenny Goodemote.

Those attending the luncheon were treated to a presentation from Nancy Wiley, an internationally acclaimed artist who maintains a studio and shop, True Lily, in downtown Canandaigua.

It is always heartening to see how our community responds when there is a need. A look at our website, www.ONYA-NY.org confirms this. Thank you to everyone who attended Bud to Bloom, and to those who continue to support our efforts.

Pat Lewis-Keefe

President, ONYA Board of Directors

Canandaigua