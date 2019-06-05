The board of trustees and staff of the Penfield Public Library would like to thank the Friends of the Penfield Public Library and its President Nancy Anstadt for hosting the annual Volunteer

Appreciation lunch on Friday afternoon, May 31, in the Ruth Braman Room at the library. This year’s theme was “Our Volunteers Are out of This World.” Also assisting Mrs. Anstadt were Friends’ officers Ellen Garfinkel, Janet Flanagan, Gary Richardson, Diane Meyer, Diane Robbins and Carole Pepe. Rosey Vitale, owner of Rosey’s Italian Cafe in Penfield, provided a delicious classic Italian buffet which was also attended by Penfield town staff members Mark Storms and Joe Lane. In total, 30 volunteers, four library board members and 15 library staff were present.

Penfield Public Library volunteers provide hours of service to the library in a variety of ways, including organizing and conducting the annual Friends’ Used Book Sale, delivering books to shut-ins, caring for the library’s plants, creating materials for displays and programs, mending and/or covering books and other materials, maintaining the library’s publicity archives and organizing the public information bulletin board. In addition, there are special ad hoc projects throughout the year that benefit from volunteer assistance.

A cake celebrating the library’s amazing volunteers was provided by Wegmans. This year, each volunteer who attended the luncheon received a booster card that included special offers from the following Penfield restaurants: All Star Pizza, Don’s Original Restaurant and Pub, Fairfield’s Bar and Grill, Pontillo’s Pizza, Rosey’s Italian Café, Salvatore’s Old Fashioned Pizza, Moe’s Southwest Grill, and What’s ‘Ur Scoop. Stormy’s Penfield Hots and Jeremiah’s Tavern also provided volunteer support. This volunteer event recognizes the many ways in which the volunteers of the Penfield Public Library enhance the Penfield Public Library’s service to the community. We are deeply grateful to them for their continued dedication.

Bernadette Brinkman, director, and Peggy O’Neil, volunteer coordinator