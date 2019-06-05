Local soldiers re-enlist with National Guard

Spcs. James Mault and Vanessa Morales, of Rochester, recently re-enlisted to continue service with the New York Army National Guard.

Mault serves with the Combat Engineer Company B, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion. Morales is continuing with the Company C (Medical), 427th Brigade Support Battalion.

“The most important Army asset we have is the individual soldier,” said Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general. “The dedication, skills and leadership traits they bring to our community and their employers are invaluable. By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard, they directly contribute to our nation's security and to the governor's ability to respond to disasters.”

Churchville airman completes basic military training

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class James Cullen, of Churchville, recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Cullen completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Cullen graduated from Churchville-Chili Senior High School in 2016.