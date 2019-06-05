St. Anne Church, 1600 Mount Hope Ave., Rochester, will hold its Next-to-New Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 22-23 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 24. Goods will be half-price on Aug. 24.

The sale will feature jewelry, art, kitchenware, china and crystal, small appliances, children’s toys and games, and tools.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 13-20 and 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 18 at the church’s back entrance. Call (585) 271-3260 for information.

The church will not accept analog TVs, books or magazines, bowling balls, car seats, clothing, cosmetics, cribs, computers, entertainment centers, large exercise equipment, light fixtures, Christmas trees, sofas/couches, shoes or boots, skis, tires, and VHS tapes.

The facility is handicapped-accessible and air-conditioned. Proceeds from the sale will support all church ministries. Visit ourladyoflourdessaintanne.org for information.