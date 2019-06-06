The Rochester Section of the American Chemical Society recently recognized 20 Wayne Central students during its annual awards ceremony at Nazareth College.

The ACS recognizes the academic achievement of high school students with certificates for the top 10% of students in all chemistry classes and top 20% for Advanced Placement chemistry.

Three students received awards for their academic performance in AP chemistry: Amber Blaakman, Madeline Jasak and Maya Rush.

Seventeen students received awards for their academic performance in Regents chemistry: Isabella Chelini, Alaska Dunstan, Olivia Fabi, Carly Gross, Lucas Hansen, Jeana Hoffmann, Raina Hoffmann, Irini Konstantinou, Adam Lasher, Allison LeStrange, Zachery Mazurkiewicz, Alexandria Miller, Carina Phillips, Aubrey Runkle, Elijah Schichtel, Payton Shales and Elijah Vance.